BJP is 'biggest enemy' of farmers, Maharashtra demands maha parivartan: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge also attacked the BJP over its "refusal to give compensation to the farmers" while insurance companies are being showered with Rs 8000 crore.

He hit out at the BJP over the export ban and high export duty burden on onion and soybean farmers and the huge drop in cotton and sugarcane production, putting farmers in distress.

Kharge claimed that the state's milk cooperatives are in crisis and the government itself has admitted it.

Maharashtra to vote on November 20 to elect its 288-member Assembly

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Whereas, the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

The Election Commission on last Tuesday announced that Maharashtra will vote in one phase on November 20 to elect its 288-member Assembly.

The counting of votes will be held on November 23, a day before the current Maharashtra assembly completes its term.