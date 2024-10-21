Demolition of unauthorised mosque floors begins in Shimla after commissioner orders

CHANDIGARH: The demolition of the unauthorised floors of the mosque in the Sanjauli area of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh began on Monday.

After receiving the municipal commissioner’s orders on October 16, the Sanjauli Mosque committee sought permission to demolish the unauthorised floors from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board. After being permitted. the demolition process started and the cost to demolish the illegal structure is being borne by the committee itself, said sources.

Muhammad Latif, president of Sanjauli Mosque Committee said that the committee has got the no objection certificate from the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board to demolish the unauthorised floors of the mosque as they had written to the waqf board for the same after they got the orders from Shimla Municipal Commissioner.

He said that they have told this to the district administration, Superintendent of Police and Municipal Corporation of Shimla. He added that it might take about a couple of months to demolish these floors as the committee is barring the cost of demolition and nobody has come forward to help them financially.

"On September 12, a delegation from the committee had submitted a representation offering to demolish the unauthorised floors voluntarily,’’ Latif said.