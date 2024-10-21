'Doctors report unsafe, inhumane working conditions at state medical colleges': Survey

A recent study led by prominent doctors from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Safdarjung Hospital, and AIIMS Delhi has shed light on the harsh realities faced by junior doctors in India’s state-funded medical colleges.

Conducted in response to growing concerns, particularly after the RG Kar Medical College incident, the survey highlights appalling living conditions, inadequate safety measures, and a widespread sense of vulnerability among healthcare professionals.

Tilted “Workplace Safety and Security in Indian Healthcare Settings: A Cross-Sectional Survey,” the study was published in a recent issue of the journal ‘Epidemiology International’

The cross-sectional survey, conducted across 1,566 healthcare workers from various medical institutions in India, found that junior medicos in government hospitals face significant challenges, including a lack of proper duty rooms, basic amenities, and ineffective security measures.