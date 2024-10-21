'Doctors report unsafe, inhumane working conditions at state medical colleges': Survey

A recent study led by prominent doctors from Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC), Safdarjung Hospital, and AIIMS Delhi has shed light on the harsh realities faced by junior doctors in India’s state-funded medical colleges.
Conducted in response to growing concerns, particularly after the RG Kar Medical College incident, the survey highlights appalling living conditions, inadequate safety measures, and a widespread sense of vulnerability among healthcare professionals.
Tilted “Workplace Safety and Security in Indian Healthcare Settings: A Cross-Sectional Survey,” the study was published in a recent issue of the journal ‘Epidemiology International’
The cross-sectional survey, conducted across 1,566 healthcare workers from various medical institutions in India, found that junior medicos in government hospitals face significant challenges, including a lack of proper duty rooms, basic amenities, and ineffective security measures.
Alarmingly, over 78 per cent of the respondents reported being threatened while on duty.
The study also painted a grim picture of workplace security and revealed that more than half of the respondents reported that they feel unsafe at work, particularly in state and central government medical colleges.
The researchers included Dr Kartik Chadhar and Dr Jugal Kishore from the VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital along with Dr Richa Mishra, Dr Semanti Das, Dr Indra Shekhar Prasad and Dr Prakalp Gupta from AIIMS, New Delhi.
"The existing duty rooms are grossly inadequate in providing the basic amenities and services such as regular cleaning, pest control, ventilation, room space, and air conditioning. A staggering majority of healthcare workers expressed deep dissatisfaction with the existing security measures in health institutions across India. Over 70 per cent felt security personnel were ineffective, and 62 per cent reported the emergency alarm system to be inadequate," Dr Kishore stated.
The survey said over 90 per cent of institutions lack proper screening for weapons or dangerous objects, and nearly three-fourths reported the absence of secure hospital boundaries.
"These findings paint a dire picture of insufficient security in critical healthcare settings, putting both workers and patients at risk," Dr Kishore added.