Fight against terror, infiltration, religious tension to continue, says Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the fight against terrorism, infiltration and conspiracy to create religious tension will continue even though the country has established relative peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeast and Naxal-affected areas.

Addressing a function here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Shah said the sacrifice of police martyrs will not go in vain and the country will definitely become a fully developed nation by 2047.

In the last 10 years, relative peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, the Northeastern region and LWE-affected areas. However, our fight is not over. We will continue to fight against narcotics, cybercrime, conspiracy to create religious tension, infiltration, and terrorism among others which continue to pose challenges to us, he said.