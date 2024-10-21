Five killed as roof of house collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after cylinder explodes

LUCKNOW: Five people were killed following a cylinder blast in a house in the Sikandrabad area of Bulandshahr district on Monday, police said.

Additional Director General of Police, Meerut Zone, Dhruva Kant Thakur said due to the explosion, a portion of the house collapsed and some people are feared trapped under the debris.

"We have got information that five people have died and some are trapped under the debris due to an explosion in a colony in the Sikandrabad police station area of Bulandshahr district," Thakur told PTI.

The ADG said a rescue operation is underway.