Girl says she was raped by kidnapper at a Rajasthan hotel in police presence; probe on

JAIPUR: A girl who was abducted by a man has accused him of raping her in a hotel in the presence of a police team that had recovered the duo earlier this month, officials said.

The police, however, said the girl was in a separate room with a female constable.

The section of rape has been added to the existing case of kidnapping against the man at Deshnok police station of Bikaner, which was lodged by the minor's parents, they added.

A search was launched for the girl and a team of Bikaner Police traced the girl with the accused in Ayodhya and brought them to Bikaner in a train, the officials said.

The police said a head constable, accompanied by another male constable and a female constable, reached Bikaner's Nokha railway station at around 3. 30 am on October 10 with the minor girl and the accused man.

They then checked into a hotel near the station.