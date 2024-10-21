Hooda strong contender for the post of Haryana Congress legislature party chief

CHANDIGARH: Former chief minister and outgoing Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda apparently has the backing of 32 out of the 37 newly elected legislators for the post of Haryana Congress Legislature Party (CLP) chief.

However, also in the race are former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi, Ex-Speaker Ashok Arora and former minister Geeta Bhukkal.

Sources said that the three-member party observers headed by former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot discussed leadership choices with the party MLAs on Friday.

The meeting concluded with a resolution to leave the final decision to the party high command. A report from the observers to the high command is awaited.

It is learnt that names of three leaders emerged as potential candidates besides former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. These are ex-speaker Ashok Arora, former minister Geeta Bhukkal and former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan Bishnoi.

Interestingly, 32 of the 37 party legislators who are with the Hooda’s camp have expressed solidarity with him at a recent meeting in Delhi.

It may be recalled that former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan was given party ticket from Panchkula at the behest of Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Sirsa, Kumari Selja.