Jharkhand polls being held ahead of schedule as part of BJP's conspiracy: JMM leader Kalpana Soren

GIRIDIH: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday alleged that the assembly elections in the state are being held ahead of schedule as part of a well-planned "conspiracy" by the BJP.
Kalpana, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raised concerns about poll timings in both urban and rural areas, as well as the reduction of phases from five to two.
Speaking at an election rally in Giridih, she claimed that the BJP is strengthening its influence over election agencies.
"The election is being conducted ahead of schedule. While Maharashtra is holding it on time, Jharkhand has been included unexpectedly. Interestingly, polls that traditionally occurred in five phases are now being held in just two, all under a BJP conspiracy," she alleged.
Kalpana also criticised the decision to reduce polling hours in rural areas by an hour compared to urban areas, asserting that this change would hinder rural votersparticularly the poor, labourers, farmers, and women, who generally support Hemant Soren.
"Polling hours in rural areas have been cut by an hour. Many rural voters face challenges in reaching voting centres. This is an attempt to disenfranchise the poor, farmers, labourers, and women who stand with Hemant Soren," she added.
Further attacking the BJP, she accused the party of attempting to imprison Hemant Soren during his tenure as chief minister.
"While they may not have succeeded in jailing Soren, they have attacked the self-esteem of our state. The people of Jharkhand are ready to give the BJP a fitting reply in the 2024 assembly polls," she added.
Polling in Jharkhand is scheduled for November 13 and November 20, with votes set to be counted on November 23.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission dismissed JMM's allegations regarding the reduced voting hours in rural areas as "baseless" and "without facts."
According to the commission, there are 29,562 polling stations in the state, with 24,520 located in rural areas and 5,042 in urban areas.
"Voting time at 23,539 polling stations, both rural and urban, is from 7 am to 5 pm, except for 981 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) posted on X.
He noted that during the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections, voting times were 7 am to 3 pm at 89 per cent (22,132) and 63 per cent (18,555) of polling stations, respectively.
"This time, the voting hours have been set from 7 am to 4 pm at only 3 per cent (981) of polling stations, thanks to the commission's special efforts. Regardless of the voting time, all voters in line will have the opportunity to cast their ballots," he added.