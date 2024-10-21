Jharkhand polls being held ahead of schedule as part of BJP's conspiracy: JMM leader Kalpana Soren

GIRIDIH: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA Kalpana Soren on Monday alleged that the assembly elections in the state are being held ahead of schedule as part of a well-planned "conspiracy" by the BJP.

Kalpana, wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, raised concerns about poll timings in both urban and rural areas, as well as the reduction of phases from five to two.

Speaking at an election rally in Giridih, she claimed that the BJP is strengthening its influence over election agencies.

"The election is being conducted ahead of schedule. While Maharashtra is holding it on time, Jharkhand has been included unexpectedly. Interestingly, polls that traditionally occurred in five phases are now being held in just two, all under a BJP conspiracy," she alleged.

Kalpana also criticised the decision to reduce polling hours in rural areas by an hour compared to urban areas, asserting that this change would hinder rural votersparticularly the poor, labourers, farmers, and women, who generally support Hemant Soren.

"Polling hours in rural areas have been cut by an hour. Many rural voters face challenges in reaching voting centres. This is an attempt to disenfranchise the poor, farmers, labourers, and women who stand with Hemant Soren," she added.

Further attacking the BJP, she accused the party of attempting to imprison Hemant Soren during his tenure as chief minister.