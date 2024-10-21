West Bengal: Junior doctors firm on health secy’s exit, threaten to resume cease-work

KOLKATA: A day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to the junior doctors and called a meeting on Monday to resolve the impasse over RG Kar hospital rape-murder, agitation junior doctors on Sunday said they would launch a cease-work along with senior doctors from Tuesday if their demands are not met in the meeting.

According to the members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Forum, they have sent an email to the CM mentioning the 10-point demands, including removal of the health secretary and end to threat culture in state-run hospitals. “If our demands are not met after meeting with the chief minister, then we will launch ceasework and nobody could stop us,” said a junior doctor.