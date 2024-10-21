Kanchi seer hails PM, says he is key factor in progress

NEW DELHI: Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal on Sunday hailed the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is the “key factor behind the nation’s progress”.

He was addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, UP. “Our nation is making great strides and a key factor behind this progress is strong leadership,” the pontiff stated.

Praising PM Modi’s leadership, he said, “It is a blessing from God to have good leaders like PM Modi amongst us and God is getting various great work done through the PM.” He coined an acronym for governance of the NDA government - ‘Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan’ - a model of governance that is focused on the safety, convenience, and well-being of the citizens.