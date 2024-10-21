Kanchi seer hails PM, says he is key factor in progress

NEW DELHI: Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Jagadguru Sri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamigal on Sunday hailed the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he is the “key factor behind the nation’s progress”.
He was addressing a function after the inauguration of RJ Sankara Eye Hospital in Varanasi, UP. “Our nation is making great strides and a key factor behind this progress is strong leadership,” the pontiff stated.
Praising PM Modi’s leadership, he said, “It is a blessing from God to have good leaders like PM Modi amongst us and God is getting various great work done through the PM.” He coined an acronym for governance of the NDA government - ‘Narendra Damodardas ka Anushashan’ - a model of governance that is focused on the safety, convenience, and well-being of the citizens.
Shakaracharya said that PM Modi understands the challenges being faced by a common man and, therefore, he works towards eliminating them. He said that NDA government works for citizens with compassion, and cited the example of Covid, where the government did not let any citizen sleep hungry and fed everyone — in reference to Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.
He said that the NDA government is a role model for governance across the world which other countries can emulate. With rising status and bright future, India would give fillip to global peace and India’s prosperity will contribute to global prosperity.
Sankaracharya added that along with infrastructural development of the country, the government is also focused on cultural rejuvenation and cited examples of works done in Somnath and Kedarnath.