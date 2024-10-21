Karnataka HC rejects PIL seeking apology from Rahul Gandhi over alleged remarks on women

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) petition demanding that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise for allegedly tarnishing the dignity of Indian women.

The PIL stemmed from a claim that Gandhi had falsely accused former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, of "raping 400 women and filming the act," describing it as "mass rape" and not a sex scandal.

A bench comprising Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice K Aravind dismissed the petition, stating that it was a waste of judicial time.

The Court also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on the petitioner, the All India Dalit Action Committee, for filing the plea.

The petitioner's counsel argued that Gandhi's remarks, made during a public speech, were highly irresponsible and offensive, particularly to the women of Hassan.

He pleaded the Court to issue a notice to Gandhi, compelling him to respond to the allegations.

"Gandhi is a serial offender," the counsel contended, referencing past statements made by Gandhi, including comments regarding individuals with the surname 'Modi.'