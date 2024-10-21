Kuno awaits more cubs as one of the cheetahs pregnant, may deliver soon

The inter-continental cheetah translocation project was devised seven decades after the animals were officially declared extinct in India due to excessive poaching.

Among all the feline family cubs, cheetah cubs are said to have the lowest survival rate, with only 5 per cent of them reaching adulthood.

Out of the 17 cubs born in India so far, 12 have survived, with the eldest of them being an 18-month female, Mukhi, which was abandoned by its Namibian mother, Siyaya, since its birth in March 2023.

The KNP presently has 12 adults and 12 cubs — all of them housed in enclosures.

The adult cheetahs will be released back into the free ranging forests of the Kuno National Park in phases, reportedly from end of this month.