Modi-Xi bilateral likely in Kazan, amidst India-China arriving at disengagement at LAC

NEW DELHI: India and China have arrived at a patrolling agreement along the line of actual control (LAC) as a result of which there has been disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in this area in 2020 (when the clashes happened in Galwan).
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri indicated that the agreement will lead to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in 2020.
As a result of this thaw there is a strong likelihood of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi having a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the upcoming 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, it is learnt.
PM Modi will also have bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian.
"Over the last several weeks, Indian and Chinese diplomatic and military negotiators have been in close contact with each other in a variety of forums. As a result of these discussions, an agreement has been made for patrolling arrangements along the LAC leading to disengagement and a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020. We will be taking the next steps on this," said Misri on Monday, ahead of PM Modi leaving for Kazan.
It is understood that the agreement pertains to patrolling in Depsang and Demchok areas.
It is not immediately clear whether the agreement facilitates the restoration of patrolling rights that were in place prior to the standoff in May 2020.
India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.
In all negotiations since the standoff began, India has been pressing the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok areas.
Last month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said roughly 75 per cent of the "disengagement problems" with China are sorted out but the bigger issue has been the increasing militarisation of the frontier.
"Now those negotiations are going on. We made some progress. I would say roughly you can say about 75 per cent of the disengagement problems are sorted out," he said at the Geneva Centre for Security Policy.
"We still have some things to do," he said.
Meanwhile, China's Foreign Ministry on Monday parried questions on a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia this week.
"We will keep you posted if anything comes up," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said while replying to a question at a media briefing here.
Both Modi and Xi are attending the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, which begins Tuesday.
There was no reaction in Beijing to the agreement announced by Misri.
The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.
Ties between India and China nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.
China last Friday announced that Xi will attend the BRICS Summit in Russia, where he will work with other parties to open a new era for the Global South to seek strength through solidarity.
PM Modi will leave for Kazan on Tuesday where the leaders will meet at a dinner. The 16th BRICS Summit will take place on the 23rd (Wednesday). 10 new members and 10 partners are likely to be announced and there have been formal requests from 34 nations.
"There are several countries that have approached India. There will be some included as partners. Details are being formalized, can’t divulge on which countries will be finalized as that will be heard formally from Kazan,’’ Misri said.
New members will be announced based on a consensus of the existing members. All members have to be approached for consideration by those who want to join the group.
PM Modi will return to India 23rd and not stay on till 24th as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in India on an official visit from 24th to 26th of October.
(With inputs from PTI)