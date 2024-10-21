No bias in government works, says Modi

“Why did the colourful cultural city, Kashi, which houses the sacred Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, the salvation site of Manikarnika, and the knowledge site of Sarnath, remain deprived of development and neglected for decades?” questioned the PM.

He mentioned that those who governed UP and Delhi for long time never cared for Kashi due to dynastic and appeasement politics. He said, for parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party, Banaras’ development was never a priority, neither in the past nor it would be in the future.

“Today, the country is facing a major threat from dynastic politics which never believes in giving opportunities to youth,” said Modi. He called upon the youth of the country to rise above the personal interests and become the axis of the nation’s politics. He recalled that he had announced from Red Fort to bring one lakh youth with no political background into politics to change the flavour of country’s politics, eradicating corruption and nepotism.