No bias in government works, says Modi

LUCKNOW: While visiting his parliamentary constituency Varanasi for the second time after Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that since his government was working with good intention to bring about a positive change in the life of each countrymen for the last one decade, the country was also blessing the BJP-led NDA repeatedly and the outcome of Haryana polls was the testimony to it.
While addressing a public meeting while inaugurating the Varanasi Sports Complex in Sigra on Sunday, after gifting 23 development projects worth Rs 6,700 crore including the upgradation of six airports across the country, PM Modi launched a broadside on Congress and Samajwadi Party over dynastic politics, social discrimination, and appeasement politics.
“Those who are practising the dynastic politics and running the parties as their family fiefdom are very dangerous for the country as they have been discriminating on caste and communal lines in development, but our govt believes in ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.”
“We do what we say, what we promise. A grand Ram Temple had to be built and it is standing tall there in Ayodhya thronged by millions daily. We fulfilled the promise of women’s reservation, liberated Muslim daughters from social evils like triple talaq, and gave constitutional status to the OBC commission with 10% reservation to economically poor sections,” said Modi, mentioning why people in Haryana retained BJP in the state and it received record votes in the Jammu & Kashmir assembly polls.
“Why did the colourful cultural city, Kashi, which houses the sacred Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva, the salvation site of Manikarnika, and the knowledge site of Sarnath, remain deprived of development and neglected for decades?” questioned the PM.
He mentioned that those who governed UP and Delhi for long time never cared for Kashi due to dynastic and appeasement politics. He said, for parties like Congress and Samajwadi Party, Banaras’ development was never a priority, neither in the past nor it would be in the future.
“Today, the country is facing a major threat from dynastic politics which never believes in giving opportunities to youth,” said Modi. He called upon the youth of the country to rise above the personal interests and become the axis of the nation’s politics. He recalled that he had announced from Red Fort to bring one lakh youth with no political background into politics to change the flavour of country’s politics, eradicating corruption and nepotism.
“I appeal to the youths of UP and Kashi to be part of new political journey,” he said.Regarding the works of his govt n the third term, Modi said: “When entrusted by people for serving for a third consecutive time, our govt started working with triple pace and in just over 125 days, projects worth over Rs 15 lakh crore have been initiated with a significant portion allocated for the poor, farmers, and youth.”
However, he said, in the past, time was wasted in discussions on scams and corrupt practices of the previous government.
PM inaugurates airports in Rewa and Sarguja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated two more airports — one in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja and another in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa. The airports, that have been launched under Regional Connectivity Scheme, will begin their services soon.