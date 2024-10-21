Pandemic aftershock: 30 per cent rise in autoimmune disorders, younger population most affected

As life gradually returns to normal following the global disruptions caused by COVID-19, its long-term health effects are starting to surface in unexpected ways.

A recent study published in the International Journal of Clinical Biochemistry and Research reveals a startling 30 per cent increase in autoimmune disorders among the Indian population since the pandemic, with younger individuals being disproportionately affected.

The research, conducted by Metropolis Healthcare, analyzed 1.2 lakh cases comparing pre-COVID data (50,457) from 2019 with post-COVID (72,845) cases from 2022.

The study found a significant rise in the prevalence of Antinuclear Antibody (ANA) positivity, a crucial marker used to diagnose autoimmune diseases.

In 2019, 39.3 per cent of cases were ANA-positive, but by 2022, that number had surged to 69.6 per cent. Notably, there was a 9 per cent rise in the Nuclear Homogeneous pattern, a marker commonly linked to systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis.