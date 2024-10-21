Power Games | Congress may join J&K government after Maharashtra polls

Doubts have also been raised over the continuation of the alliance. Sources, however, said there is no dispute between the two allies over the posts for Congress MLAs, as the chief minister is ready to accommodate Congress to its satisfaction. They said it was the Congress party’s decision not to join the government at this moment. According to sources, the Congress may join the government after the Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections.

The Congress leadership feels that joining the government of Omar Abdullah, whose party’s election manifesto demanded re-imposition of Article 370, may give an issue to the BJP to polarise the upcoming election in the two states. The BJP has been successful in winning the perception war on Article 370 so much so that the Congress had to avoid mentioning the issue in its manifesto. Even after its abrogation, Article 370 continues to remain a potent issue within and outside J&K. The Congress is hopeful of doing well in Maharashtra and Jharkhand by fighting the election on local issues. It doesn’t want Article 370 to spoil its chances.