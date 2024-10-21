Prasar Bharati plans live telecast of TV channels on mobile phones, trial on

NEW DELHI: Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has moved a step ahead to facilitate telecast of live TV channels on smartphones without an internet connection as the trials to check feasibility of the direct-to-mobile (D2M) technology took off.

The officials of the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) confirmed that the broadcaster has been conducting trials in different cities, including Delhi, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and Saankhya Labs using both high-power and low-power transmitters.

Officials said experiments for D2M with IIT Kanpur have been successful and to take it further, transmitters on cellular towers and chips in mobile phones are required.