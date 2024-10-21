Public raise concern over 12,500 MW Siang upper multipurpose project to MPs, MLAs of Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: A public consultation meeting on the proposed 12,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) was organised by the All Upper Siang District Students' Union (AUSDSU) at Arunachal Pradesh's Yingkiong. The discussion centred on the pre-feasibility report (PFR) of the project.

Elected public representatives, civil society organisations and representatives from project-affected families attended the meeting on Saturday. Affected people registered a vocal protest against the proposed project before the meeting in which high security police personnel checked them by seizing their placards and banners.

Elected and government representatives who participated in the consultation meeting included member of parliament (MP) Tapir Gao, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Alo Liibang, Ninong Ering, Oni Panyang and Minister Ojing Tasing. They all urged people to support in conducting a PFR of the project.

Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang, representing the state government, emphasised that if the public does not support the project, he would respect their decision. He also raised questions of the dam height and exact location for the public’s information and how people are going to rehabilitate.