RSS starts outreach for BJP to propel MahaYuti victory

NEW DELHI: With the MahaYuti and Opposition MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) set for a keen contest in the elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has launched an extensive outreach programme to shape public opinion in favour of the BJP-led ruling alliance in the state, sources said.

After the success in the Haryana polls, the RSS is working quietly on the ground for the BJP. “The RSS is conducting over 50,000 small meetings and outreach efforts through its volunteers organised into groups, or tolis,” a source said.

Maharashtra has a strong RSS presence, contributing significantly to the BJP’s efforts through its dedicated volunteers who uphold Hindutva ideology.

Sources indicate that the BJP has begun working with its election machinery in Maharashtra well ahead of the polls, focusing particularly on areas where its presence is weaker.