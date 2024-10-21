South states' family planning success should not reduce their representation in Parliament: Congress

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday asked whether the long-delayed census would be used for the allocation of seats in the Lok Sabha and said the success of South Indian states in family planning should not end up reducing their political representation in Parliament.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the South Indian states should not be be penalised for their success in family planning and suitable formulae should be worked out to ensure that this does not happen.

He said South Indian states were pioneers in family planning.

The first to reach replacement levels of fertility was Kerala in 1988, followed by Tamil Nadu in 1993, Andhra Pradesh in 2001 and Karnataka in 2005, he pointed out.