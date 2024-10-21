SP leader kicks up row by using 'abusive' language against CJI Chandrachud, denies it later

LUCKNOW: Politicians across party lines have reacted to CJI DY Chandrachud’s remarks that he prayed to God for a solution to settle the centuries-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. After Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena (UBT), it was the turn of senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s relative and the party’s national general secretary.

Ram Gopal Yadav was left red-faced on Monday after a video of him allegedly abusing Chief Justice of India (CJI) went viral on various social media platforms.

In the purported video, when Ram Gopal Yadav was asked a question on the CJI’s remarks on the Ayodhya verdict, he reacted sharply by saying when the dead are brought back to life, they turn into ghosts and haunt the public. “Many people talk like this, should I take notice of them,” Yadav is seen saying while using a cuss word allegedly against the CJI, saying why should he take notice of what he (CJI) said.

However, later, in a bid to cover up his statement, the SP leader claimed that he was not asked a question on the CJI. “Nobody asked me anything about the CJI. The CJI is a very reputed person. I never made any comment (on him). I was asked about Bahraich (violence) and I responded to that,” he told media persons.