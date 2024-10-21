Statistics ministry asks CPWD to undertake upkeep of ISI campuses

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoS&PI) has approached the Central Public Work Department (CPWD) to take up upkeep work of premises of Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) — an institution of national importance — in states, including its historic campus spreading over 32 acres in Kolkata.

Upon failing to receive a response in the matter from the local office of the agency, the ministry has written a letter to the Director General (DG) of the department. The institute requested the special director general of CPWD Kolkata region in November last year.

In a letter to the CPWD DG sent last month, the ministry has sought his personal attention and directions to the concerned officers to explore possibilities of undertaking maintenance work of ISI buildings in centres in Delhi, Bengaluru, Tezpur and Chennai and its headquarters on Kolkata campus.