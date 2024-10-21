Union education minister Pradhan meets Singapore PM; discusses cooperation in education, research

To further strengthen the cultural connections between students of both countries, the possibility of twining schools in India and Singapore was discussed. They also deliberated on fostering academic and research collaboration by twinning schools and universities in both countries.

Joint Research collaboration in areas of mutual interest, like deep tech, medicine, advanced materials, etc., was also discussed.

He highlighted opportunities for collaboration between Singapore's National Institute of Education and NCERT in curriculum development, pedagogy, and teacher capacity-building.

Pradhan also met with Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, to discuss deepening the India-Singapore Knowledge Partnership.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of working closely to elevate bilateral cooperation in education and expand collaborative efforts to achieve shared objectives.

On X, Balakrishnan posted, “Singapore supports India’s development through skills development and education cooperation. Discussed with Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan how we could strengthen education ties and collaborate in research and innovation which will benefit both economies.”