Tigress’ 400-km journey from MP to Chhattisgarh reveals two safe corridors

BHOPAL: A tigress's 400 km journey from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Research to neighbouring Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, has made wildlife establishment upbeat about the safety of two key tiger corridors connecting three tiger reserves in the adjoining states.

Actually it was the tiger cell at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII-Dehradun) which found that a tigress present at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, hadn't actually originated there.The information was shared by WII to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which then matched the concerned tigress's available info with the data of all tiger reserves of central India.

The exercise led to the 2022 database of MP's Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR). The database revealed that the tigress was caught by camera traps during the All India Tiger Estimation exercise of 2022 at the PTR.

Subsequent probe further revealed that the tigress was continuously present in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh since the 2023 winters.