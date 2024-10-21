Tigress’ 400-km journey from MP to Chhattisgarh reveals two safe corridors

BHOPAL: A tigress's 400 km journey from Madhya Pradesh's Pench Tiger Research to neighbouring Chhattisgarh's Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, has made wildlife establishment upbeat about the safety of two key tiger corridors connecting three tiger reserves in the adjoining states.
Actually it was the tiger cell at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII-Dehradun) which found that a tigress present at the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli district, hadn't actually originated there.The information was shared by WII to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), which then matched the concerned tigress's available info with the data of all tiger reserves of central India.
The exercise led to the 2022 database of MP's Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR). The database revealed that the tigress was caught by camera traps during the All India Tiger Estimation exercise of 2022 at the PTR.
Subsequent probe further revealed that the tigress was continuously present in Achanakmar Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh since the 2023 winters.
Subsequent probe has revealed the strong possibility of the tigress having traversed around 400 km through two tiger corridors (Pench-Kanha Corridor and Kanha-Achanakmar Corridor) to reach the tiger reserve in Chhattisgarh for finding an ideal and safe habitat for itself.
While terming the development very significant in terms of tiger conservation, the PTR deputy director Rajnish Kumar Singh said, "Safe tiger corridors and habitats hold the key to successful tiger conservation. This is a positive development in that regard as it indicates that the two key corridors are free from negative invasion, particularly pressure of poaching, due to sustained forest department patrolling."
"Further, it also is a key indicator of the success of the country's first ever dedicated national highway (NH-44) mitigation plan to reduce human-wildlife conflicts. As part of the NH-44 mitigation plan, there is a 29-km elevated stretch (comprising 14 sound and light proof elevated structures/flyovers) which passes through the tiger/wildlife corridor connecting the Pench and Kanha Tiger reserves of MP. It enables the animals to move through the underpasses of the elevated road stretch freely and safely. This 400 km successful journey by the tigress from MP to Chhattisgarh reflects the success of the NH-44 mitigation component," Singh said.