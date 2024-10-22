Another senior cop shunted for failing to reach Bahraich communal clash site

LUCKNOW: Actions against police officials of the trouble-torn central UP district of Bahraich, which witnessed communal conflagration resulting in the loss of life on October 13 and 14, continued on Monday with the removal of the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Rural) Pavitra Mohan Tripathi.

The outgoing ASP was attached to DGP headquarters in Lucknow. Durga Prasad Tiwari replaced ASP Tripathi as the new ASP(R). Tripathi is the second senior official shunted out of Bahraich since the October 13 communal clashes.

Earlier, the state police headquarters had removed Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupendra Kumar Gaur on Wednesday. He was relieved of his charge as Mahsi police circle officer following a report submitted to the DGP headquarters, highlighting Guar’s negligence and laxity in the discharge of duties.

Among other junior rank cops, a police station in-charge of Hardi, SK Verma, and Sub-Inspector Shiv Kumar, who was in charge of the Maharajganj police outpost, were suspended for dereliction of duty.