Bahraich violence: Supreme Court halts bulldozer action on main accused, others for a day

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indirectly warned the Yogi Adityanath government against bulldozing the buildings of certain residents of Bahraich who are accused of rioting, reports said.

The court said it is the state government's "choice" if it wants to risk violating the top court's directions. The court, however, noted that its orders in the 'bulldozer justice' case specify that it will not intervene if the structures facing demolition are illegal.

The bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice KV Viswanathan has asked the Uttar Pradesh government not to take any action before the next hearing tomorrow, NDTV reported.

The State of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday submitted before the Supreme Court that the authorities will not act on the demolition notices issued against the buildings of certain residents of Bahraich who are accused of rioting till tomorrow, Live Law reported.

Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj made this submission on behalf of the State before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, before whom an application seeking protection against the proposed demolitions was mentioned, the report added.

On October 13, a mob violence broke out after the initial communal flare-up in Bahraich’s Mahasi area during the annual procession for the immersion of Durga idols.

According to The Wire, a mob unleashed a wave of violence against Muslims and torched and vandalised their homes, shops, bikes, tractors and cars, after the death of a Hindu youth Ram Gopal Mishra.

Earlier, notices were served on 23 homes and shops to vacate the portions of government land they had allegedly encroached. The 23 people against whom notices were served include the main accused in the mob violence Abdul Hameed.