Bhopal Diary| E-double decker buses for cleanest city Indore

Country’s cleanest and MP’s most populated place, Indore, has become the state’s first city to embark on a trial of electric double-decker bus. The trial which started on Sunday will continue for a month and once successful, four similar buses will be drafted into the public transport system of the city (also nicknamed mini Mumbai). Out of the fleet of the four double-decker buses, one of fleets will be a Pink bus, which will be dedicated solely to all the female commuters, Indore’s mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said.

Whistleblower in Vyapam scam joins Congress

Former state government doctor Anand Rai, one of the three whistle-blowers on the multi-layered Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh in 2013, is now a Congress leader. Rai joined the Congress on October 19. In June 2023, he joined K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Hyderabad and has been associated with the tribal outfit JAYS also. Sacked by the state government rom his job in March 2023 for regularly being absent from duty and painting government welfare schemes in “bad light,” Rai has long been eyeing to contest assembly polls from any of two seats of Indore district.

Battle of turncoats in Vijaypur assembly

Two turncoat politicians, Ramniwas Rawat and Mukesh Malhotra will battle in the November 13 by-poll to Vijaypur assembly constituency. While Rawat, the six-time sitting Congress MLA and currently the state’s forest minister is the BJP candidate (after resigning as MLA in July), his opponent Mukesh Malhotra is a former BJP man who has been named the Congress candidate. Interestingly, Malhotra (a tribal politician) had played a key role in Rawat’s 18,000-plus votes victory against BJP candidate Babulal Mewada in the 2023 elections, by cutting into the BJP votes to finish third with 44,000-plus votes.

