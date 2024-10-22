BRICS emerged as important platform for dialogue, discussion on key global issues: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: India values close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on a range of key issues concerning global developmental agenda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Modi made comments in a statement before embarking on a two-day visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th summit of the BRICS grouping.

"The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good," he said.

Being hosted by Russia, the summit is being seen as an attempt by non-Western powers to project their clout amid the conflict in Ukraine and the escalating situation in West Asia.