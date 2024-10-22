CRPF schools in Delhi, Hyderabad receive hoax bomb threat email

NEW DELHI: The CRPF on Monday received a hoax threat e-mail claiming that its three schools in Delhi and Telangana will be targeted by improvised explosives, official sources said Tuesday.

The schools in Rohini and Dwarka of Delhi and a school in Medchal near Hyderabad received hoax threat emails.

The email claimed that the improvised devices may explode on the three premises by 11 am on Tuesday.

Following the mail, checks were carried out and nothing suspicious was found.

The threat email comes a day after a blast along the boundary wall of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini in the national capital.

Security and intelligence agencies are probing the role of Khalistani supporters in the blast.

Probe agencies are also investigating the origin and creator of the Monday night hoax email that speaks about some political events from Tamil Nadu, the sources said.