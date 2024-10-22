Decks cleared for grand Simhastha-’28 in Ujjain

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a comprehensive plan which will allow the 13 akharas and other sadhus and sanyasis to build permanent ashrams in Madhya Pradesh’s holy city, Ujjain, on the lines of Haridwar.
The development assumes significance as it is part of the preparations for next Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) to be held on the banks of the sacred river Kshipra in Ujjain during 2028. The Simhastha is held once every 12 years in Ujjain.
“On the lines of Haridwar, where all the 13 akharas and other seers have their own permanent ashrams from where their sadhus and sanyasis as well as devotees leave to take bath during the Kumbh Mela, similar planning is being done for Ujjain too, which is attracting enormous inflow of pilgrims from across the world, particularly after the 2022 unveiling of Mahakal Lok Temple corridor,” CM Yadav told journalists.
“A significant portion of the religious city Ujjain will be reserved for building ashrams by the 13 akharas, their heads, mahants, mahamandaleshwars and prominent sadhus and sanyasis. Land will be allotted by the government to each of the akharas and seers wishing to build permanent ashrams there.
While 25% of every one hectare plot will be allowed to be used for construction of ashram buildings, the remaining open space will be used for parking and other facilities, keeping in mind the heavy influx of devotees at the event. All other infrastructural support, including roads, sewage, drinking water and power will be made available to those ashrams by the government and the local development authority,” the CM said.
The plan will be given shape through the Ujjain Development Authority. In view of Simhastha, permanent infrastructure will also be built for basic facilities like roads, electricity, drinking water, drainage, etc., so that problems caused by temporary construction do not arise, he added.
Yadav said that an action plan has been prepared with all the public representatives to develop Ujjain as a religious city like Haridwar. In order to ensure smooth traffic, permanent infrastructure development works like four-lane, six-lane and bridges will be undertaken.
Along with basic facilities, ashrams for the saints will be constructed parallelly. Public activities like Anna Kshetra, Dharamshala, Ashram, Medical Center, Ayurveda Center etc. will be organised on priority with the help of the Sanatan Dharma followers.
The CM also informed that in-principle approval has also been given to operate Indore-Ujjain metro train. Along with this, the Circle Vande Metro train will also be operated connecting Ujjain, Dewas, Fatehabad, and Indore. Its speed will be more than the metro train. All the routes of Ujjain are also being strengthened.