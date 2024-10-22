Decks cleared for grand Simhastha-’28 in Ujjain

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced a comprehensive plan which will allow the 13 akharas and other sadhus and sanyasis to build permanent ashrams in Madhya Pradesh’s holy city, Ujjain, on the lines of Haridwar.

The development assumes significance as it is part of the preparations for next Simhastha (Kumbh Mela) to be held on the banks of the sacred river Kshipra in Ujjain during 2028. The Simhastha is held once every 12 years in Ujjain.

“On the lines of Haridwar, where all the 13 akharas and other seers have their own permanent ashrams from where their sadhus and sanyasis as well as devotees leave to take bath during the Kumbh Mela, similar planning is being done for Ujjain too, which is attracting enormous inflow of pilgrims from across the world, particularly after the 2022 unveiling of Mahakal Lok Temple corridor,” CM Yadav told journalists.