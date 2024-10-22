Fake court busted in Gujarat; conman who passed orders as 'judge' arrested

AHMEDABAD: Police have arrested a man after he allegedly set up a fake tribunal, posed as its judge and passed orders creating the ambience of a real court at his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, officials said.

The accused, Morris Samuel Christian, passed an order in favour of his client in a case related to a government land way back in 2019, they said, indicating the bogus court was functioning at least for the last five years.

A preliminary probe indicated Christian used to trap people whose cases of land disputes were pending before the city civil court.

He used to take a specific amount from his clients as fees for solving their case, police said on Monday.