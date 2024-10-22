'Govt wants to keep me in jail forever': MLA Akhil Gogoi after NIA court frames charges against him

Speaking to the media, Gogoi said that a previous NIA judge had acquitted him and his associates—Dhaijya Konwar, Bitu Sonowal, and Manash Konwar—of all charges, effectively closing the case. “However, the State government moved the Gauhati High Court, leading to the reopening of the case. Eventually, it reached the Supreme Court. Both the Home Ministry and the Assam government want to keep us in jail forever as terrorists,” he alleged.

Gogoi said he plans to challenge the NIA court’s judgment in the Gauhati High Court.

Akhil Gogoi was arrested on December 12, 2019, in Jorhat for his role in the anti-CAA protests, which resulted in five deaths. His three associates were detained the following day.

Gogoi’s organisation, the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, was at the forefront of the anti-CAA agitation.

In 2020, while still in custody, Gogoi launched a political party, the Raijor Dal, and successfully contested the 2021 Assembly elections from the Sivasagar constituency. He was released from jail in July 2021.