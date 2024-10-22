India-Pakistan extend Kartarpur corridor agreement for another five years

CHANDIGARH: India and Pakistan have agreed to extend the validity of the agreement on the Kartarpur corridor by five years in order to ensure uninterrupted travel for devotees from India to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also reiterated to Pakistan to waive off USD 20 service charge levied by it on each Indian devotee who visits the holy shrine.

A statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reads, “It has been agreed between India and Pakistan through diplomatic channels to extend the validity of the agreement on Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for a further period of five years.”

“The Agreement, signed on October 24, 2019, to facilitate the visit of pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, was valid for a period of five years. Extension of the validity of this agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan,” the statement further read.