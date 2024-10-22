Mehbooba Mufti alleges migrant workers pressurised to leave valley, police say completely baseless

SRINAGAR: After the killing of seven persons including five migrant workers and two J&K residents in a militant attack on under construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the Valley.
However, the police termed it completely baseless.
“After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg, there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the valley immediately,” Mehbooba posted on X.
“While I understand their obvious sense of panic asking them to leave in this manner is not a solution. This will only create more difficulties and send a very bad message to the country. J&K recently witnessed peaceful terror-free elections and this knee-jerk reaction will only prove otherwise,” she further stated.
“Might also cause outrage against Kashmiris working & studying in other states. Request Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah & LG @manojsinha_ ji to intervene & at least give them enough time,” added Mehbooba.
Ganderbal police, however, termed it completely baseless.
“The recent post in the social media about non-local labourers being asked to leave is completely baseless. The J&K Police is committed to maintaining security and a sense of safety to all intending to earn their livelihood,” the Ganderbal Police posted on X.
Seven persons including a doctor and engineer from J&K and five migrant workers – three from Bihar and one each from MP and Punjab, were killed in a militant attack on a camp set up by APCO Infratech company building 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, which connects Gaganeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and will provide all-weather connectivity between J&K and Ladakh.
The civilian killings by militants have drawn widespread condemnation and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed that security forces will avenge the civilian killings.