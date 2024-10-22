Mehbooba Mufti alleges migrant workers pressurised to leave valley, police say completely baseless

SRINAGAR: After the killing of seven persons including five migrant workers and two J&K residents in a militant attack on under construction site at Gagangir in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday alleged that there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the Valley.

However, the police termed it completely baseless.

“After the barbaric attack at Sonamarg, there are reports that the local admin is pressurising non-local labourers to leave the valley immediately,” Mehbooba posted on X.