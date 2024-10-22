Modi says India a beacon of hope amid global challenges

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands out as a beacon of hope amid global uncertainties, emphasising a prevailing sense of positivity in the country.
“As India progresses, the world will benefit even more. And India’s century will become a victory for all of humanity,” he said. “This is a century in which India’s initiatives contribute to a more stable world and enhance global peace,” the PM said.
Speaking at a summit, titled ‘The India Century’, organised by a media house here, Modi said the recent Haryana assembly election result is a testament to the people’s trust in India’s rapid progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat. Modi also pointed out India’s unique advantage of harnessing both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Aspirational India (AI) to drive growth.
“India is now progressing with a forward-looking vision as one of the youngest countries in the world, with the potential to achieve great heights,” Modi said. Amid the Canada-India diplomatic row, the PM delivered a strong message without taking the name of any country. “The foundation of India’s relationships is trust and reliability; it does not believe in taking relationships for granted, and the world is also understanding this,” he said.
“India is a country whose progress does not invoke envy or jealousy from others. The world rejoices in our progress because the entire world benefits from it.”
The PM aid India could not capitalise on the industrial revolution due to colonisation. “But this is the era of Industry 4.0. India is no longer a slave. It has been 75 years since we gained independence, and therefore, now we are ready with our belts tightened,” he said, adding the urgent needs of today’s era are stability, sustainability, and solutions. Modi highlighted how India helped other countries during the Covid pandemic with medicines and vaccines. “India could have earned millions of dollars from essential medicines and vaccines... but humanity would have lost,” he said.