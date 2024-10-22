Modi says India a beacon of hope amid global challenges

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands out as a beacon of hope amid global uncertainties, emphasising a prevailing sense of positivity in the country.

“As India progresses, the world will benefit even more. And India’s century will become a victory for all of humanity,” he said. “This is a century in which India’s initiatives contribute to a more stable world and enhance global peace,” the PM said.

Speaking at a summit, titled ‘The India Century’, organised by a media house here, Modi said the recent Haryana assembly election result is a testament to the people’s trust in India’s rapid progress towards becoming Viksit Bharat. Modi also pointed out India’s unique advantage of harnessing both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Aspirational India (AI) to drive growth.