Punjab terror conspiracy case: NIA files charge sheet against key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda, Landa

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA said on Tuesday that it has filed a charge sheet against an alleged key associate of two Khalistani terrorists - Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, and Lakhbir Singh, alias Landa.

The chargesheet has been filed in connection with its investigation into the Punjab terror conspiracy case.

Identifying the accused named in the charge sheet as Gurpreet Singh aka Gopi a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the NIA in an official statement said, it has been pursuing the case against him before a special court in Mohali.

Gopi is allegedly the associate of the two designated terrorists of the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

“Investigations by the anti-terror agency have established his role in a conspiracy hatched by the BKI terrorists to unleash terror in Punjab and other parts of the country,” the NIA alleged in the charge sheet.