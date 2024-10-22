Rajasthan BJP faces internal strife over distribution of tickets

JAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Rajasthan is facing internal strife following the announcement of candidates for six out of seven assembly seats where by-elections will be held on November 13.
Protests by party leaders and workers have been reported from Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly seats. “The BJP high command is working to manage the situation and preserve the party’s image amid internal rebellions,” a party leader said.
The BJP is facing a backlash over Ramgarh candidate Sukhwant Singh as many local party leaders have resigned. Former MLA Gyandev Ahuja has declared his loyalty to the BJP but refused to support Singh’s candidacy, a party source said. In Jhunjhunu, Nishit Chaudhary Bablu, who contested the last assembly election against current BJP candidate Rajendra Bhambhoo, has announced that he will file his nomination on October 23 as an independent.
In Deoli-Uniyara, protests against candidate Rajendra Gurjar took an unusual turn when a youth climbed a water tank, demanding that the ticket be given to Vijay Bainsala.
Discontent swelled in Salumber, where ticket has been given to Shanta Meena, wife of late MLA Amritlal Meena. Narendra Meena, a strong contender, expressed dissatisfaction, breaking into tears during a meeting. He however backed out after a discussion with CM Bhajanlal Sharma, party sources said. This internal strife poses a challenge for CM Sharma, already grappling with opposition from various factions within the party. Former minister Rajpal Singh Shekhawat and ex-MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi had voiced their resentment.