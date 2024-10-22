Rajasthan BJP faces internal strife over distribution of tickets

JAIPUR: The ruling BJP in Rajasthan is facing internal strife following the announcement of candidates for six out of seven assembly seats where by-elections will be held on November 13.

Protests by party leaders and workers have been reported from Ramgarh, Jhunjhunu, Dausa, and Deoli-Uniyara assembly seats. “The BJP high command is working to manage the situation and preserve the party’s image amid internal rebellions,” a party leader said.

The BJP is facing a backlash over Ramgarh candidate Sukhwant Singh as many local party leaders have resigned. Former MLA Gyandev Ahuja has declared his loyalty to the BJP but refused to support Singh’s candidacy, a party source said. In Jhunjhunu, Nishit Chaudhary Bablu, who contested the last assembly election against current BJP candidate Rajendra Bhambhoo, has announced that he will file his nomination on October 23 as an independent.