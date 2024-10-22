Sanjay Raut meets Shah, denies joining hands with BJP

“The BJP not only toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led government but also broke the party founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray, snatching the party’s symbol. How could rumour-mongers even imagine us going with the BJP,” asked Raut.

He said BJP cheated Uddhav and gave the state to the “traitors.” “We fought very hard with BJP and its tyranny. How can such people ever forget the pain that they inflicted on our leader? I was sent to jail for no charges. We’re not the ones who can betray,” said Raut. “Shiv Sena (UBT) is the party of self-respecting people. If we want to do something, we’ll do it openly,” said Raut.

He said people were deliberately spreading rumors to defame our party and widen the gap among MVA alliance partners. “The news is given on contract – it’s supari news… planted news. We will never compromise the self-respect of Maharashtra,” Raut said.