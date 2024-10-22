TMC's Kalyan Banerjee suspended after smashing bottle, hurling it towards chairman during Waqf meet

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was suspended for one day from the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after high drama during its meeting on Tuesday where he smashed a glass water bottle and threw it towards the Chair while injuring his fingers in the process.

The committee's chairperson and veteran BJP MP Jagdambika Pal condemned the conduct of Banerjee, a rather vocal parliamentarian who has been strident in his criticism of the Bill. He said such actions were "unprecedented" and crossed all limits.

As MPs enjoy privilege, does it mean someone will appear with a revolver tomorrow, Pal told reporters, adding he had a narrow escape.

During the meeting, Banerjee was involved in an ugly spat with BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay -- not for the first time -- as expletives were hurled with both members attacking each other in Bengali.

Pal said it has become the TMC member's habit to use cuss words while some opposition members claimed that Gangopadhyay also targeted him.

Pal said he and other members tried to calm things when the Trinamool Congress leader picked up a glass bottle, smashed it and threw it towards him.