Union Home Ministry extends residence permit of exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen

Nasreen, known for her outspoken criticism of religious extremism and her advocacy for women’s rights, has been living in exile since 1994 due to threats from fundamentalists in Bangladesh over her controversial writings.

Her notable works, including the novel Lajja (1993) and her autobiography Amar Meyebela (1998), challenge communalism and gender inequality. Both books have been banned in Bangladesh.

Lajja sparked controversy for its depiction of violence against Bengali Hindus following the Babri Masjid demolition in India. The novel highlighted incidents of rape, looting, and murder, leading to a strong backlash from Islamic extremists.

Nasreen has been in exile for 30 years, living in countries such as Sweden, Germany, France, and the US. She relocated to Kolkata in 2004, but moved to Delhi in 2007 following an assassination attempt. After being placed under house arrest for three months, she left India in 2008. Nasreen later returned to India, though her current whereabouts remain undisclosed.