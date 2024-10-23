15-seat Maha hurdle between Congress and Uddhav sorted?

Thorat, after returning from Delhi, met former Union Minister Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray and attended a seat-sharing meeting in Mumbai. “In the meeting, we decided that out of 15 disputed seats, five seats will be given to Shiv Sena (UBT) while 10 seats will be retained by Congress.

Most of these seats are in the Vidarbha region,” said a Congress source. “Shiv Sena (UBT) should understand that each seat is important in the assembly election. If they have a strong and good candidate, then only they should demand seats. Otherwise, it will give undue benefits to mahayuti,” said the Congress leader.

Another senior MVA leader, who is a part of the seat-sharing talks, said the Congress would contest 110-plus-minus-5 seats while Uddhav-led Sena will contest 90-plus-minus-five seats while Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will contest 80-plus-minus 5 seats. The state has a 288-member assembly.