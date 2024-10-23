All INDIA bloc candidates to fight UP bypolls on 'cycle' symbol: Akhilesh Yadav

LUCKNOW: The suspense surrounding the seat-sharing agreement between the INDIA bloc partners, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congres was resolved late Wednesday night when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav announced via a cryptic post on X that the party's candidates would contest all nine Assembly seats in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh bypoll under the SP symbol.

This announcement dealt a significant blow to Congress, as it became clear that the INDIA bloc partners had failed to reach a consensus on seat-sharing.

As a result, Congress had no option but to withdraw from the contest and extend its support to SP candidates in the crucial bypoll scheduled for November 13.

However, the SP chief, on a pacifying note emphasised that the focus should be on victory rather than on the allocation of seats.