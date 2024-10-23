Baba Siddique murder case: Cops make 11th arrest- a key link between mastermind and a shooter

MUMBAI: In a breakthrough in NCP politician Baba Siddique's murder case, police arrested a Haryana native, suspected to be an important link between a shooter and the mastermind of the conspiracy, an official said on Wednesday.

The latest arrest took the number of persons in the custody of Mumbai Police to 11.

The 11th accused, identified as Amit Hisamsing Kumar, 29, was nabbed from Haryana after his role in the crime came to the fore during the interrogation of other accused in custody.

Police suspect Kumar was involved in hatching the murder conspiracy and its execution.

Some suspected financial dealings involving him and other accused are also under the scanner, the official said.