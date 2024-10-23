Bihar excise officials intercept oil tanker smuggling beer in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

PATNA: An oil tanker in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district was found delivering liquor instead of oil on Wednesday

About 200 beer crates were found in an oil tanker carrying logo of Hindustan Petroleum. The tanker carrying the registration number of Nagaland was intercepted by a team of excise department officials on Sakri-Sariaya on the Muzaffarpur-Hajipur road.

On seeing the excise department team, the driver and an illicit liquor trader fled after abandoning the tanker on the national highway. The raiding team chased them, but they managed to escape leaving behind the tanker on the busy road.

On being searched, beer crates were found. Assistant Excise Commissioner Vijay Shankar Dubey said that acting on a tip-off that liquor was being smuggled to Bihar from Arunachal Pradesh in an oil tanker, a team was deployed to track the vehicle and a road-blockade was put up for the purpose.