BJP’s minority outreach: 26L members brought to saffron party fold during drive

NEW DELHI: More than 26 lakh people from minority communities, including a large number of Muslims, have become members of the BJP during its nationwide membership drive. Nearly six lakh people from minority communities have taken memberships offline. So far, the party has managed to rope in more than 10 crore members.

Senior BJP leaders say the membership drive suggests minority communities are not averse to the party.

The membership drive takes places every six years. This time, the drive was kicked off by PM Narendra Modi on October 2 across the country, except four poll-bound states of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Haryana and J&K. The second phase began on October 25.

The party’s Minority Morcha, which had earlier made thousands of ‘Modi-Mitras’ from Muslim and other communities, led the drive this time. Jamal Siddiqui, national president of the BJP Minority Morcha, told this newspaper on Tuesday that 26,82,092 people became members during the drive. “Among the new members, nearly 90% are Muslims, followed by Christians and other minority communities,” he said.