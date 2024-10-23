Branch campuses of Australian varsities in India may be a possibility: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The establishment of Australian university campuses in India marks just the beginning, with much more potential to be realised, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.

Pradhan, who is visiting Australia to strengthen ties in the education sector, said that cooperation in education is the fulcrum of the India-Australia relationship.

The minister, who held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, also emphasised that the two nations can advance knowledge, leverage technology to address global challenges, and create boundless opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship among students.

Clare said that by 2035, one in four people globally who obtain a university degree will do so in India. He also mentioned that Australian universities, such as Deakin, have had a presence in India for 30 years, and now the University of Wollongong has also established a campus.

The two leaders discussed the establishment of additional branch campuses of Australian universities in India and engaged in productive discussions on shared priorities such as early childhood care, teacher capacity building, and the potential for school twinning initiatives.