Branch campuses of Australian varsities in India may be a possibility: Dharmendra Pradhan

NEW DELHI: The establishment of Australian university campuses in India marks just the beginning, with much more potential to be realised, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Wednesday.
Pradhan, who is visiting Australia to strengthen ties in the education sector, said that cooperation in education is the fulcrum of the India-Australia relationship.
The minister, who held a bilateral meeting with his Australian counterpart, Jason Clare, also emphasised that the two nations can advance knowledge, leverage technology to address global challenges, and create boundless opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship among students.
Clare said that by 2035, one in four people globally who obtain a university degree will do so in India. He also mentioned that Australian universities, such as Deakin, have had a presence in India for 30 years, and now the University of Wollongong has also established a campus.
The two leaders discussed the establishment of additional branch campuses of Australian universities in India and engaged in productive discussions on shared priorities such as early childhood care, teacher capacity building, and the potential for school twinning initiatives.
Building on the strong institutional linkages between Indian and Australian higher education institutions, both agreed to further strengthen the partnership in critical and emerging technologies.
Pradhan also met Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Tim Watts.
Delivering the plenary address at the Australian International Education Conference in Melbourne, Pradhan praised the robust and evolving partnership between India and Australia, which draws on the historical ties between the two nations and paves the way for a brighter future.
He emphasised that in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, education must equip students to be creators and managers of technology.
"India’s National Education Policy (NEP) provides a framework that emphasises digital literacy, soft skills, critical thinking, and interdisciplinary studies to adapt to evolving job markets," Pradhan said.
He added that the key objective is to transform India's education system into a competency-based framework, focusing on skills-based education as outlined in NEP 2020.
The minister also expressed that as a ‘Vishwa-Bandhu’, India is committed to being a trusted partner in human-centric development.
“The aim is to nurture global citizens, contributing to a brighter future for the next generation,” said Pradhan, who is on a two-week visit to Singapore and Australia.
Pradhan also visited South Melbourne Primary School and interacted with young learners. Exploring the school’s innovative approaches to early childhood education, he underscored how NEP 2020 places a strong focus on Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), which is essential for a child’s holistic development.
He reaffirmed his commitment to adopting global best practices to make early learning universal, enjoyable, and stress-free.
The minister also visited the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT), a hub for technology, design, and enterprise, and explored their 'Discovery to Device' med-tech facility, which accelerates the journey from ideas to products.
Pradhan appreciated the university’s emphasis on industry experience, hands-on skills, and focus on transforming ideas into products. He explored how RMIT could partner with leading Indian higher education institutions (HEIs) to equip Indian students with future skills and jobs.
During his visit to Monash University, which has been welcoming Indian students since the late 1960s, Pradhan gained insights into the university’s research and innovation ecosystem and its plans to strengthen educational ties with Indian institutions through its New India Plan.
He also toured Monash’s Innovation Lab and Centre for Nanofabrication, commending the facilities for their role in fostering talent and driving impactful innovations.