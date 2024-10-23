Budgam village loses the healer in terror attack

SRINAGAR: We have lost the healer and an honest man,” said Abdul Gaffar, an elderly resident of Nadigam village of central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Dr Shahnawaz was among seven persons killed on Sunday in the terror attack on a workers’ camp at an under-construction site belonging to APCO Infratech company at Gagangir in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

The company is constructing a strategic 6.5 km Z-Morh tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between J&K and Ladakh.

Dr Shahnawaz was known not just for his medical skills but also for his kindness and compassion in his village, which is mourning his loss.