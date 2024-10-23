Cyclone Dana: Coast Guard deploys vessels and aircraft for quick emergency response

NEW DELHI: Amid forecasts of a cyclone hitting the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, with landfall and winds reaching speeds of 100-110 km per hour, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures. These measures aim to safeguard lives and property at sea.
The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation as Cyclone "DANA" is forecasted to make landfall on 24 to 25 October. The force has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone's impact.
The ICG in a statement said, "In line with its commitment to maritime safety, ICG has tasked ships, aircraft and Remote Operating Stations at West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter."
The ICG has mobilised its vessels and aircraft, positioning them strategically to respond swiftly to any emergency situation at sea.
Additionally, Coast Guard personnel are working in coordination with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response. Fishing communities along the coastline have been informed through various channels, including village heads, to avoid venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes.
The Indian Coast Guard is on high alert, with its dedicated disaster relief teams and assets ready to provide assistance, rescue, and relief operations.
The ICG remains committed to ensuring the safety of the maritime community and mitigating the risks posed by Cyclone "DANA."