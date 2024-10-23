Cyclone Dana: Coast Guard deploys vessels and aircraft for quick emergency response

NEW DELHI: Amid forecasts of a cyclone hitting the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha, with landfall and winds reaching speeds of 100-110 km per hour, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has implemented a series of preventive measures. These measures aim to safeguard lives and property at sea.

The ICG has been closely monitoring the situation as Cyclone "DANA" is forecasted to make landfall on 24 to 25 October. The force has taken proactive steps to ensure preparedness for dealing with any emergency arising from the cyclone's impact.

The ICG in a statement said, "In line with its commitment to maritime safety, ICG has tasked ships, aircraft and Remote Operating Stations at West Bengal and Odisha to broadcast regular weather warnings and safety advisories to fishermen and mariners. These alerts are being transmitted continuously to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe shelter."