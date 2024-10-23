DA case lodged against NEET-UG paper leak kingpin Sanjeev Kumar

PATNA: A disproportionate assets case has been lodged against Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya, the alleged main conspirator of the NEET-UG 2024 question paper leak scandal.

Mukhia, a native of Yarpur Balwa in Nalanda district, is still at large.

Deputy Inspector General, Economic Offences Unit, Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said that a disproportionate assets case was registered at EOU police station in Patna against Mukhiya after his property was found 144 per cent more than his actual income.

Mukhiya was employed as a technical assistant at Noorsarai Horticulture College.

On Tuesday, the EOU team conducted a raid at his native village and recovered Rs 11 lakh cash, a large amount of jewellery, bank passbooks and papers of investments in insurance companies and other organisations.