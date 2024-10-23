Gujarat Congress leaders protest outside DGP office over IPS officer's 'misbehaviour' with MLA Jignesh Mevani

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Congress leaders and Dalit community members on Wednesday gathered outside the Director General of Police (DGP) office here and staged a protest, seeking the suspension of IPS officer Rajkumar Pandian for his alleged misbehaviour with MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Shouting slogans against Pandian, Additional Director General of Police (SC/ST cell), hundreds of people led by Mevani and senior Congress leaders, including GPCC president Shaktisinh Gohil and party MLAs, gathered outside the 'Police Bhavan' in Gandhinagar.

The Police Bhavan in the state capital houses the offices of the DGP and also Pandian.

Mevani has alleged Pandian misbehaved with him and Gujarat Congress Schedule Caste department chairman Hitendra Pithadiya when they went to meet him in his chamber on October 15 with a request to take action against anti-social elements encroaching upon land allotted to Dalits by the state government in the 1980s (when Congress was in power), especially in Kutch district.

"Anti-social elements have grabbed 20,000 bigha of land (1 bigha is 17,427 sq ft) belonging to Dalits, but IPS officer Pandian does not have the courage to get their land freed and restore it to their rightful owners. When we went with an appeal, the IPS officer tried to suppress our voice by insulting us and asking us to leave his chamber," claimed the Congress MLA from Vadgam.

Pandian has denied the allegations levelled against him by Mevani, a prominent Dalit leader who is also a working president of the Gujarat Congress.